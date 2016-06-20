BRIEF-Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 24
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016
June 20 Pangen Biotech Inc. :
* Says 700 million won worth of its first and third bonds with warrants have been exercised into 145,833 shares of the company at 4,800 won per share
Source text in Korean: me2.do/5GegKn4E

Kevin Richardson, CEO of Americas has ceased employment with company, effective immediately