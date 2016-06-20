BRIEF- Universal Engeisha to sell Kyoto-based unit for 18.7 mln yen
* Says it will sell its entire 210 shares (a 100 percent stake) of its Kyoto-based unit engaged in landscaping business, to Horikiriteien, for 18.7 million yen
June 20 Guangdong Sitong Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.3 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 23 for 2015
* Says it will distribute 10 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 24 and the dividend will be paid on June 24
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/JOkwVQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will sell its entire 210 shares (a 100 percent stake) of its Kyoto-based unit engaged in landscaping business, to Horikiriteien, for 18.7 million yen
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner