June 20 Guangdong Sitong Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.3 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 23 for 2015

* Says it will distribute 10 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 24 and the dividend will be paid on June 24

