BRIEF- Hotto Link unit announces business alliance with Reddit
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
June 20 EugeneTechnology Co.,Ltd. :
* Says it signs a contract with SK hynix, to supply semiconductor manufacturing equipment
* Says contract price of 6.52 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/GhX0oOrz
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes