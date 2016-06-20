BRIEF-Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 24
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016
June 20 Jinyu Bio-Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 23 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 24 and the dividend will be paid on June 24
