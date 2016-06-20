BRIEF- Universal Engeisha to sell Kyoto-based unit for 18.7 mln yen
* Says it will sell its entire 210 shares (a 100 percent stake) of its Kyoto-based unit engaged in landscaping business, to Horikiriteien, for 18.7 million yen
June 20 China CYTS Tours Holding Co., Ltd. :
* Says its unit receives 190.6 million yuan subsidy from the Chinese govt
* Says subsidy is issued for tourism development and protection of Wuzhen
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GXMdDu1s
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner