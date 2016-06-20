BRIEF- Hotto Link unit announces business alliance with Reddit
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
June 20 Beijing Trust & Far Technology Co Ltd :
* Says company will establish a unit based in HK, namely Reach Solution International Limited, with registered capital of HK$ 5 million
* Says the unit will be engaged in international financing and equity investment business
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GC1LLbmn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes