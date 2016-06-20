BRIEF- Hotto Link unit announces business alliance with Reddit
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
June 20 Zhejiang Talent Television and Film Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.08 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on June 24
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 27 and the dividend will be paid on June 27
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/x2JHHtWU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes