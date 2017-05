** Nifty Realty Index rises as much as 1.2 pct to a year high

** S&P BSE Realty Index gains as much as 1.2 pct to highest since June 3, 2015

** Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) proposed to allow real-estate investment trusts to invest more in assets under construction

** DLF Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd and Unitech Ltd are among the top gainers, rising between 1.9 and 6.2 pct

** Realty is second top gainer on NSE behind IT index

** Nifty realty index gained 9.5 pct over past year as of Friday's close