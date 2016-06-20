BRIEF-Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 24
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016
June 20 ST Pharm Co.,Ltd :
* Says it will issue 4,664,000 shares through initial public offering
* Offering price of 29,000 won per share, for proceeds of 135.26 billion won
* To list under symbol of "237690" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market
* Kevin Richardson, CEO of Americas has ceased employment with company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: