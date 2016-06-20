June 20 ST Pharm Co.,Ltd :

* Says it will issue 4,664,000 shares through initial public offering

* Offering price of 29,000 won per share, for proceeds of 135.26 billion won

* To list under symbol of "237690" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/IG3OOL2h

