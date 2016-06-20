BRIEF- Hotto Link unit announces business alliance with Reddit
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
June 20 Bomin Electronics Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 23
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 24 and the dividend will be paid on June 24
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xMiooW6s
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes