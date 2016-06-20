June 20 China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for the second half of 2015 as a record of June 23

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 24 and the dividend will be paid on June 24

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/G4sD6BKi

