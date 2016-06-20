BRIEF-Fitch says rapid growth of Chinese investment cos is building risks
* On Chinese investment cos, their strategies and risk controls have not been tested by significant market volatility or an economic downturn
June 20 China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for the second half of 2015 as a record of June 23
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 24 and the dividend will be paid on June 24
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/G4sD6BKi
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* On Chinese investment cos, their strategies and risk controls have not been tested by significant market volatility or an economic downturn
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Investment Companies in China https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898060 HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 17 (Fitch) Chinese investment companies (ICs) have grown rapidly over the last five years due to loose monetary policy and government support for investment that diversifies the economy and helps local companies to expand overseas. Strong growth is likely to be maintained over the long term, notwithstanding c