** Shares of auto component maker Subros Ltd rise as much as 3.96 pct, heading for their first gain in four sessions

** Co said on Saturday it had reinstated full supplies to its customer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd from its plants at Noida, Pune and Chennai

** Adds co working on fast-track basis to re-build Manesar facility to start production in a phased manner

** A fire accident occurred at the company's Manesar plant on May 29, impacting building, stocks, and plant and machinery - Co

** Stock down 16.8 pct this year as of Friday's close