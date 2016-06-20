BRIEF- Universal Engeisha to sell Kyoto-based unit for 18.7 mln yen
* Says it will sell its entire 210 shares (a 100 percent stake) of its Kyoto-based unit engaged in landscaping business, to Horikiriteien, for 18.7 million yen
June 20 KP CO.,LTD. :
* Says it signs a coal supplying contract with Korea Southern Power Co., Ltd.
* Says contract price of 2.99 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xSE7b1ln
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will sell its entire 210 shares (a 100 percent stake) of its Kyoto-based unit engaged in landscaping business, to Horikiriteien, for 18.7 million yen
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner