BRIEF- Hotto Link unit announces business alliance with Reddit
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
June 20 Pan Jit International :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.9 per share (T$326,285,664 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 15
* Last date before book closure July 18 with book closure period from July 19 to July 23
* Record date July 23
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3zr7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes