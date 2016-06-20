BRIEF-Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 24
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016
June 20 SEOUL PHARMA CO.,LTD :
* Says 1.3 billion won worth of its second convertible bonds have been converted into 92,425 shares of the company at 14,100 won per share
