** Shares of Indian software services exporters gain after rupee falls to lowest in nearly a month

** IT stocks help drive NSE index up 0.7 pct

** India cenbank Governor Raghuram Rajan unexpectedly said on Saturday he would depart after his three-year tenure ends in Sept

** Tech Mahindra Ltd up 2.5 pct, HCL Technologies Ltd up 2.7 pct, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up 2.2 pct and Infosys Ltd rises 1.7 pct