MEDIA-India considering incentives for foreign oil cos to set up production units in the country - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
** Shares of Indian software services exporters gain after rupee falls to lowest in nearly a month
** IT stocks help drive NSE index up 0.7 pct
** India cenbank Governor Raghuram Rajan unexpectedly said on Saturday he would depart after his three-year tenure ends in Sept
** Tech Mahindra Ltd up 2.5 pct, HCL Technologies Ltd up 2.7 pct, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up 2.2 pct and Infosys Ltd rises 1.7 pct (samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
