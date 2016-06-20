BRIEF-Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
June 20 Pacific Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says it amended the conversion price to 898.8 yen per share from 901.4 yen per share for the 3rd unsecured convertible bonds with warrants
* Says the change will effective after July 10
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UX3pzf
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
May 18 Thai Union Group, the world's largest canned tuna producer, says: