BRIEF-Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
June 20 Hebei Hengshui Laobaigan Liquor Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 23 for 2015
* Says it will distribute 15 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 24 and the dividend will be paid on June 24
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/BEOeC5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
May 18 Thai Union Group, the world's largest canned tuna producer, says: