BRIEF- Hotto Link unit announces business alliance with Reddit
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
June 20 FORCS Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend of 100 won per share for FY 2015
* Dividend payment to shareholders of record on June 30
* Total dividend amount is 652.3 million won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/F3g2pq3h
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes