June 20 Tianjin Xinmao Science and Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit outlook for H1 of 2016 to increase 135 percent~141 percent, or to be about 20 million yuan to 23 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 2015 was a loss of 55.75 million yuan

