BRIEF- Hotto Link unit announces business alliance with Reddit
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
June 20 Tianjin Xinmao Science and Technology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit outlook for H1 of 2016 to increase 135 percent~141 percent, or to be about 20 million yuan to 23 million yuan
* Says the net profit of H1 2015 was a loss of 55.75 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/H1cNFe
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes