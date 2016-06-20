BRIEF- Hotto Link unit announces business alliance with Reddit
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
June 20 Softfront :
* Says the top shareholder Oak Capital Corp decreased stake in Softfront to 5.2 percent from 11.4 percent
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes