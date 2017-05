** Shares of Gammon India rise as much as 19.68 pct to their highest since March 9

** Says posts March-qtr profit of 533.8 mln rupees ($7.92 million), in a turnaround from a loss in the same quarter in 2015, helped by lower raw material and employee costs

** Nearly 2.2 mln shares change hands, 9 times the 30-day moving avg

($1 = 67.3700 Indian rupees)