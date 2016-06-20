June 20 Shenzhen Yitoa Intelligent Control and Shenzhen Tatfook Technology :

* Shenzhen Yitoa Intelligent Control signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement on intelligent terminal, internet of things, communications, new energy vehicles and Industry 4.0 with Shenzhen Tatfook Technology and a Shenzhen-based IC smart card company on June 17

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3zEk

