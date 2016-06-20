BRIEF-Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
June 20 KaHee :
* Says it completes the issuance of its seventh convertible bonds as of June 20
* Says it raises proceeds of 5 billion won from the offering
Source text in Korean: me2.do/5SoZ7dwE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
May 18 Thai Union Group, the world's largest canned tuna producer, says: