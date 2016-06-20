BRIEF-Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 24
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016
June 20 Renhe Pharmacy Co Ltd
* Says it cuts share issue size to up to 1.2 billion yuan ($182.43 million) from 3.3 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28IgDNI
($1 = 6.5780 Chinese yuan renminbi)
