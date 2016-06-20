BRIEF- Hotto Link unit announces business alliance with Reddit
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
June 20 Aplix IP Holdings Corp :
* Says 1,750 of its M-1th series warrants were exercised into 175,000 shares, during the period from June 1 to June 20
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/kyfljv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes