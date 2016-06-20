BRIEF- Hotto Link unit announces business alliance with Reddit
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
June 20 S-MAC CO.,LTD :
* Says it will issue the sixth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 7 billion won in proceeds
* Maturity date of June 30, 2019, yield to maturity of 4.0 pct and annual coupon of 2.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds
* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 7,181 won per share, and a conversion period from June 30, 2017 to May 29, 2019
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FnNSJBFp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes