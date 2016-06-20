June 20 Chuying Agro-Pastoral Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.2 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 23 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 24 and the dividend will be paid on June 24

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Q2Fsoi

