June 20 Aerospace Hi-tech Holding Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 100 percent stake in Hiwinglux S.A., 97 percent stake in IEE S.A. and 100 percent stake in Navilight S.a.r.l.

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.67 billion yuan ($253.79 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisitions, replenish target company's capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28ItgaF

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5803 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)