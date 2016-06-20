BRIEF-Realpagesays pricing of private offering of $300 mln of convertible senior notes
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes
June 20 Gudeng Precision Industrial :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$31,230,291 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 17
* Last date before book closure Aug. 18 with book closure period from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23
* Record date Aug. 23
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/32gf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016