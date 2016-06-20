BRIEF-Realpagesays pricing of private offering of $300 mln of convertible senior notes
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes
June 20 Shenzhen H&T Intelligent Control Co Ltd :
* Says it proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per share for every 10 shares, to distribute 2 shares for every 10 shares, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 13 new shares for every 10 shares, as mid-year dividend payment plan for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hsRDhn
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016