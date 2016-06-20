BRIEF-Realpagesays pricing of private offering of $300 mln of convertible senior notes
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes
June 20 Sigurd Microelectronics :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.6 per share (T$572,618,469 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 8
* Last date before book closure July 11 with book closure period from July 12 to July 16
* Record date July 16
* Payment date Aug. 3
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016