June 20 StrongLed Lighting Systems(Cayman) :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.53 per share (T$19,734,000 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 8

* Last date before book closure July 11 with book closure period from July 12 to July 16

* Record date July 16

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)