** Apple Inc's shares up 1.15 pct at $96.25 premarket

** India announces sweeping reforms to rules on foreign direct investment; clears way for Apple to open stores in the country

** Company is expected to be a beneficiary of a three-year relaxation India is introducing on local sourcing norms with an extension of up to five years possible if it can be proven that products are "state of the art"

** Apple is looking to expand its retail presence in India as it grapples with economic downturn in China

** Up to Friday's close, stock had fallen 9.4 pct this year