BRIEF-Chunghsin Technology Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 24
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016
June 20 Venustech Group Inc
* Says shares to resume trading on June 21
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 24, for FY 2016