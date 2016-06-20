BRIEF-Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
June 20 Henan Huaying Agricultural Development Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 686 million yuan ($104.27 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28J4K8e
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5793 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
May 18 Thai Union Group, the world's largest canned tuna producer, says: