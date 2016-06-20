BRIEF-Hytera Communications to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 24, for FY 2016
June 20 Dalian Zeus Entertainment Co Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on June 21
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 18, for FY 2016