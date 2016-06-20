BRIEF-Ningbo Peacebird Fashion to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 24
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016
June 20 Gansu Mogao Industrial Development Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt on June 21
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28IYltx
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 10 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 24, for FY 2016