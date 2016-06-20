BRIEF-Ningbo Peacebird Fashion to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 24
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016
June 20 Zoneco Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell land and port assets, three firms for about 257.9 million yuan ($39.22 million)
* Says share trade to resume on June 21
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 10 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 24, for FY 2016