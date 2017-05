June 20 Mahanagar Gas Ltd

* Allots 7.35 million equity shares at 421 rupees per share to 25 anchor investors as part of IPO

* Mahanagar gas says to raise about 3.09 billion rupees ($45.8 million) from share sale to anchor investors Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/28JoonO Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.4893 Indian rupees)