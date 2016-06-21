BRIEF-AT&T awarded $119 mln contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
* AT&T awarded $119m, 5-year contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
June 21 LIS Co., Ltd. :
* Says it divests entire 19,800 holding shares in its real estate management unit for 99 million won
* Says it will hold 0 percent stake in target unit
Source text in Korean: me2.do/x9pWpUi4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T awarded $119m, 5-year contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
* Altice USA Inc says it has applied to list its class a common stock on NYSE under the symbol "ATUS" - sec filing