BRIEF-AT&T awarded $119 mln contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
* AT&T awarded $119m, 5-year contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
June 21 FASOO.COM Co., Ltd. :
* Says it receives a patent on June 20, for apparatus and method for setting permission content of the object-level and apparatus and method for providing content according to the object-level privileges
* Says patent number of 2015-506911
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FD4z4Blc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Altice USA Inc says it has applied to list its class a common stock on NYSE under the symbol "ATUS" - sec filing