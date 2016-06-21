June 21 Guochuang Software Co Ltd:

* Says an initial public offering of up to 23 million A shares of common stock with par value of 1 yuan per share on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange

* Says Guo Yuan Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as the main underwriter

* Says the company's stock will be traded under the symbol "300520"

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Gg6H6VH0

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)