BRIEF-AT&T awarded $119 mln contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
June 21 Guochuang Software Co Ltd:
* Says an initial public offering of up to 23 million A shares of common stock with par value of 1 yuan per share on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange
* Says Guo Yuan Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as the main underwriter
* Says the company's stock will be traded under the symbol "300520"
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Gg6H6VH0
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Altice USA Inc says it has applied to list its class a common stock on NYSE under the symbol "ATUS" - sec filing