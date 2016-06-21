BRIEF-AT&T awarded $119 mln contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
* AT&T awarded $119m, 5-year contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
June 21 LOCOJOY International Corporation:
* Says 890 mln won worth of its second convertible bonds have been converted into 337,630 shares of the company at 2,636 won per share, as of June 20
* Altice USA Inc says it has applied to list its class a common stock on NYSE under the symbol "ATUS" - sec filing