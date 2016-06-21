BRIEF-Chairman Mustafa Latif Topbas transfers 14.78 pct stake in BIM to Merkez Bereket Gida-KAP
* CHAIRMAN MUSTAFA LATIF TOPBAS TRANSFERS HIS 14.78 PCT DIRECT STAKE IN BIM TO MERKEZ BEREKET GIDA AT 61.0 LIRA PER SHARE-KAP
June 21 Shandong Linglong Tyre Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 200 million shares of common stock at 12.98 yuan per share for its IPO on the Shanghai Stock Exchange
* Says the company expects to raise about 2.60 billion yuan via the issuance
* Says ESSENCE SECURITIES Co. Ltd. will serve as the main underwriter
* Says the company's stock will be traded under the symbol "601966.SS"
SAO PAULO, May 16 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, will maintain plans to list its U.S. subsidiary in the second half of the year despite a police investigation into potentially fraudulent loans, Chief Executive Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.