June 21 Shandong Linglong Tyre Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 200 million shares of common stock at 12.98 yuan per share for its IPO on the Shanghai Stock Exchange

* Says the company expects to raise about 2.60 billion yuan via the issuance

* Says ESSENCE SECURITIES Co. Ltd. will serve as the main underwriter

* Says the company's stock will be traded under the symbol "601966.SS"

