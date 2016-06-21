BRIEF-AT&T awarded $119 mln contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
* AT&T awarded $119m, 5-year contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
June 21 Epoch Chemtronics :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4 per share (T$136,094,572 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 6
* Last date before book closure July 7 with book closure period from July 8 to July 12
* Record date July 12
* Payment date Aug. 15
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/34Sb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Altice USA Inc says it has applied to list its class a common stock on NYSE under the symbol "ATUS" - sec filing