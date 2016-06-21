June 21 Jentech Precision Industrial :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.5 per share (T$262,685,373 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 14

* Last date before book closure July 15 with book closure period from July 18 to July 22

* Record date July 22

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/34Sv

