BRIEF-AT&T awarded $119 mln contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
* AT&T awarded $119m, 5-year contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
June 21 Entermate Co.,Ltd. :
* Says 274 mln won worth of its first convertible bonds have been converted into 274,000 shares of the company at 1,000 won per share
* Listing date of July 1 for the new shares
Source text in Korean: me2.do/GvD80T6a
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Altice USA Inc says it has applied to list its class a common stock on NYSE under the symbol "ATUS" - sec filing