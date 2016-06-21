BRIEF-MTBC reports closing of $2.3 mln registered direct offering priced at-the-market
* MTBC announces closing of $2.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Jilin Gpro Titanium Industry Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 2016 to decrease by 41.63~49.31 percent, or to be 33 million yuan to 38 million yuan, compared to net profit of H1 in 2015 (65.1 million yuan)
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration