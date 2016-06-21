June 21 Shenzhen HeungKong Holding Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.9 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 24 for 2015

* Says it will distribute 5 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 27 and the dividend will be paid on June 27

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/JJ1olM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)